Tata Gravitas price in India, engine specifications, features and more: What to expect!

The Tata Gravitas i.e. the seven-seater iteration of the Harrier SUV has been confirmed to launch in India during the month of February 2020. This SUV is likely to make its debut during the 2020 Auto Expo. The Gravitas is based on the same OMEGARC platform as that of the Harrier. In the homegrown automaker's portfolio, the Gravitas is going to sit above the Harrier. At the moment, the prices of the Harrier start from Rs 13 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 16.96 lakh for the range-topping trim. Tata Gravitas price in India are likely to fall in the range of Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The engine specifications of the Tata Gravitas will be different in comparison to the Tata Harrier. Though the former will get the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine as the latter, its power output will be slightly higher. The Tata Gravitas' diesel engine will produce 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the same 2.0-litre diesel engine in the Harrier churns out 140 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there will be a 6-speed automatic gearbox, which has been sourced from Hyundai.

Talking about the features, the equipment list of the Tata Gravitas will be identical to that of the Harrier. It will get LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps, alloy wheels, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, part digital-part analogue instrument cluster among others. Expect the Gravitas to either get a standard sunroof or a panoramic unit.

In terms of design, the Tata Gravitas will be quite identical to the Harrier, especially from the front. Since the Gravitas is a seven-seater offering, it will have a higher roof-line in comparison to the Harrier, with a slightly boxy stance. Not only this but the design for the tail-lamps, as well as the bumper will be unique.

When the Tata Gravitas makes its debut in India, its primary competition will be with the likes of Mahindra XUV500. Later on, it will also face competition from the likes of the seven-seater iteration of the MG Hector.

For more latest updates on the Tata Gravitas, stay tuned to Express Drives.