Tata Gravitas is the Harrier 7 seater SUV: February 2020 debut at Auto Expo confirmed!

Tata Motors has confirmed that its upcoming seven-seater SUV, based in the Harrier, is going to be called as the Gravitas. The same was unveiled first at the Geneva Motor Show this year, where it adorned the name tag "Buzzard". Tata Motors has confirmed that the Gravitas is going to be launched in India during the month of February 2020, most probably, during the Auto Expo. The Tata Gravitas is going to be based on the OMEGARC platform, just like the Harrier. In addition to revealing the name of this upcoming seven-seater SUV, the homegrown automaker has also teased the same by showcasing a silhouette of it across its social media platforms.

The Tata Gravitas will look like the Harrier from the front. In fact, it will share most of its design attributes with its five-seater sibling. The two SUVs will differentiate from each other, aesthetically, only from their respective rear-fascia. The Gravitas is a seven-seater SUV, and hence it comes with a higher roof-line, in order to make more headroom for the third-row occupants. Not only this, but the Gravitas will get unique tail-lamps along with a bolder and aggressive bumper design.

Talking about the interiors, going by the what was teased at Geneva, they are likely to remain the same as the Harrier. There could be minor changes in order to give the cabin of the Gravitas a bit of uniqueness.

Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will get the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine found in the Harrier. However, the Gravitas will get a slightly powerful version of the same. The 2.0-litre, diesel engine in the Gravitas will churn out 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be BS6 compliant. It will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there will be a 6-speed torque converter automatic sourced from Hyundai on offer as well.

The Tata Gravitas will sit above the Harrier in the automaker's portfolio. Its prices are likely to fall in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).