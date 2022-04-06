Tata Curvv Concept unveiled: Here’s all you should know

Tata Curvv is the newest concept from the homegrown carmaker that is slated to hit the showroom floors in next 2 years with an electric powertrain first.

Tata Motors has unveiled yet another concept today – Curvv. The first glance at the Concept Curvv is enough to conclude that it looks bold. Tata Motors is claiming that its production model will hit Indian roads in 2 years with an electric powertrain first, followed by its ICE avatar later.

The Curvv follows the company’s new design language – Less is More. It makes the car use straight lines and a minimalistic design theme. However, it is a loud design on the whole, with the use of a sharply sloping roofline that makes for a coupe-like silhouette. Over to the front face, a strong LED light bar sits beneath the bonnet. According to Tata Motors, it signifies the vehicle’s EV traits.

Underpinned by the Generation 2 EV platform, the architecture will be capable of hosting an IC engine as well. In fact, the new electric powertrain is confirmed to have multiple energy regeneration levels. The ability to fit two individual motors on both axles is also a possibility with this platform. However, expect the production-spec Curvv to feature an FWD layout as standard.

Talking of driving range, it is claimed to be around 450-500 km on a single charge. The brand is intending to use a larger battery pack along with a more efficient motor, lower aerodynamic drag coefficient, and multi-level regenerative braking. While the petrol and diesel iterations of the Curvv will reach the consumers at a later stage, Tata Motors has announced to keep distances from a hybrid powertrain.

The Curvv EV will also offer V2L and V2V charge dynamics. In simpler words, transferring charge from one vehicle to another will be a possibility with the Curvv.

In terms of interior, a modern layout on the new concept can be seen with two separate screens for the instrument console and infotainment unit. Moreover, the production-spec model will come with touch-enabled HVAC controls and a panoramic sunroof. The highlight of the Concept Curvv remains its notchback-style boot lid and the coupe-like roofline.

