Tata cars to soon offer three-word navigation system: Partners with what3words

Soon, you will be able to find an address by saying just three words in a Tata car. Yes, you heard it right. In order to make navigations a simpler task for its customers, the homegrown automaker has announced to bring in a unique addressing system to its vehicles in partnership with what3words, a location technology provider. This system will allow car-drivers to input an address either by typing or through voice command with the help of just three-words, after which they will be navigated to the destination with an accuracy of three meters to the said address.

The company says that the use of this technology is going to make the whole process of navigating in a car far more easier and less time-consuming. The unique navigation system of what3words can understand 36 different languages. These include 6 Indian languages as well namely Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. Tata Motors says that this technology will improve the navigation experience especially in the context of India where local addresses do not have a set format.

The what3words technology has divided the entire world into 3mx3m squares. These squares are then given a unique identifier which is made of three random words. These three words can be entered into the system either by manual inputs or through voice recognition. For the system to remain accurate and avoid errors, every three-word address is unique and the addresses which are similar to each other are located far from each other in order to avoid confusion. There is an autosuggest feature available as well which further negates the chance of a mistake.

Commenting on this partnership, Mayank Pareek, President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is proud to be the first automaker in India to collaborate with what3words. With this collaboration, our customers will now be able to navigate to accurate 3-word addresses represented by what3words; offering a clear solution to a very visible problem related to the non-standard traditional address system. The three-word addressing will not only provide a more seamless navigation experience but will also increase efficiency with drivers not spending a lot of time locating their destinations and reaching the precise location (within 3m of space) with minimum hassle and effort. Globally, the what3words technology comes as a unique offering only in the premium car models, but customers can expect this groundbreaking technology to feature in our mainstream line-up of products very soon.”