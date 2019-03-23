Tata cars to get expensive starting April 2019: Savings on Tiago, Nexon & others if you buy now

Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its passenger vehicle range starting April 2019. The company has said in a press statement that it would be increasing the prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 25,000. Tata Motors has said that rising input costs and external economic conditions are the prime reasons behind this price hike. Commenting on the price hike on Tata cars that is applicable from April 2019, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that the changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled the company to consider this price increase. He added that Tata Motors is confident of maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming months on the back of its robust portfolio consisting of segment-leading products like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor, Nexon and the Harrier.

With that being said, if you are planning to buy a brand new Tata car, this can be the best time for you. What can further sweeten the deal for you is the fact that Tata dealers are offering some attractive deals on their products this month. Multiple dealerships across India are offering cash discounts on four Tata passenger vehicles namely Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and Nexon. The maximum discount of Rs 1.05 lakh is being offered on the Tata Hexa. On the other hand, the Tata Tiago, Nexon and Tigor are currently available with flat cash discounts of Rs 60,000, Rs 74,000 and Rs 1.04 lakh respectively.

In other news, the upcoming Tata SUV will be called the Cassini and Express Drives was the first publication to report this information. The said seven-seater Harrier will be called Buzzard in European markets. The price for the upcoming Tata Cassini is expected from start close to Rs 16 lakh while for the top end, you might have to pay close to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!