Tata cars to get expensive from January 2019: How much the Tiago, Nexon and Safari will cost now

Tata Motors has announced that the company will increase the prices of its entire passenger vehicle line up range by up to Rs 40,000 starting 1st January, 2019. The manufacturer has stated that the hike in price is due to rising input costs and the increase in fuel prices. It is not just Tata Motors but multiple other auto manufacturers too, have announced a price hike for their products starting next year. Just like Tata, companies like Renault, Skoda and others have said that the rise in input costs is the prime reason behind the hike in price. However, at the same time, a lot of companies are offering lucrative discounts on the purchase of a brand new car as year-end benefits this month.

If you are planning to buy a brand new Tata car, now can be the best time to get yourself one due to two reasons. First, the prices are set to increase starting next month and second, multiple dealers across the country are offering some attractive schemes on the purchase of a Tata car. If you buy a Tata Nexon, Hexa, Tiago or Tigor this month, you can save up to Rs 55,000. These figures have been revealed by the dealer sources of Express Drives and may vary depending on dealer to dealer. More details on December discounts on Tata cars in the link below.

Commenting on the price hike, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that the changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled the company to consider this price increase. Tata Motors is optimistic on maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of its robust portfolio consisting of segment-leading products like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and the Nexon. He concluded by saying that early 2019 will also mark the entrance of the company's most awaited SUV – the Harrier. The company is confident that the Harrier will receive all the love from its existing and prospective customers and will further help in strengthening the brand salience.

