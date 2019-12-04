Tata Motors car prices to increase in January: December discounts up to Rs 1.65 lakh!

An increase in car prices in India is rather inevitable for we are about to move to BS-VI emissions standards starting 1st April 2020, so news about a certain car manufacturer announcing an increase in price will be common for some months. A recent one comes from Tata Motors which has said that the prices of cars will be increased from January, primarily in order to offset the impact of upgrading its portfolio to conform to BSVI emission norms. The current product portfolio ranges from hatchback Tiago to SUV Harrier, priced between Rs 4.39 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"With BS-VI products coming in, prices will increase from January," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Mayank Pareek told PTI in an interview. He declined to quantify the increase in prices but said the hike next month would be on a higher side as compared to earlier price revisions taken by the company.

"We are working on the calculations. Normally if any change happens, the prices go up by Rs 10,000-15,000. Now there are two things happening, one is BS-VI and there is also pressure from a rise in commodity prices," Pareek said.

Tata cars discounts

Like we said news about car price hike will be common for come months, so will that of heavy discounts on year-end stock clearance sale. The industry is expected to be better prepared for the emissions norms transition this year compared to how difficult the situation got for many manufacturers during the BS-III to BS-IV transition with large stocks of unsold outdated stock.

Anyhow, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.65 lakh on some of its models. The compact hatchback Tiago is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 75,000. On the other hand, the Tigor is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. The sub-compact SUV, Nexon is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.07 lakh while the Hexa is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.65 lakh. The compact SUV Harrier is also being offered with benefits of up to Rs 65,000.