Tata cars get expensive by 0.9 per cent: Company guarantees price protection for pending orders

Prices of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles will increase by 0.9 per cent on average as the new prices will come into effect from January 19, 2022.

Tata Motors has rolled out a price hike on its passenger vehicle line-up today. The company has increased the prices of its models marginally. The increase averages at 0.9 per cent, and this increment in prices will come into effect from tomorrow, i.e. January 19, 2022. Addressing the customer response, Tata Motors has also announced to reduce the prices of select variants of its model line-up by up to Rs. 10,000.

The brand claims that the increasing input costs are driving the price hike, but the company has absorbed a major part of it and has decided to pass on only a small impact of it to the consumers. In line with the brand’s customer-first philosophy, Tata Motors has affirmed to offer price protection to the pending orders received on or before January 18, 2022.

The company has launched the Dark edition of the Tata Safari yesterday, which will be sold alongside the Gold Edition and Adeventure Persona trim. Also, the brand is preparing to launch the CNG trims of its Tiago and Tigor range tomorrow. The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are expected to come with no major exterior changes, except for the new ‘iCNG’ badges. The models have already started reaching the dealerships. On the inside, the cabin layout will remain the same. However, the company is yet to reveal the trim choices, which will be available with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The powertrain will also remain the same. Currently, the petrol grades of the Tiago and Tigor source power from a 1.2L Revotron petrol motor. The three-cylinder, naturally aspirated power plant is good at churning out a peak power output of 85 Hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. In the CNG guise, these numbers are expected to drop by a fair margin. However, the vehicles will return increased efficiency with the alternate fuel. Both of these vehicles are available with manual and AMT options. The latter of the two is likely to be unavailable in the CNG avatar.