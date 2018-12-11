Tata cars discounts in December 2018: Check how much you can save on Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and others

Its the end of the year and a lot of dealers are offering year-end discounts on multiple car models. Tata Motors is no different in this regard and you can avail attractive schemes if you are planning to bring home a Tata car this month. Numerous Tata dealers across the country are offering cash discounts coupled with multiple other benefits. Here we have summed up the year-end benefits on Tata cars to help you know how much you can save on which offering. However, it has to be noted that the information has been provided by the dealer sources of Express Drives and the figures may vary from dealer to dealer.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has recently received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test and you can now buy India's safest car with a discount of up to Rs 50,000. Selected dealers across India are offering an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 along with an additional corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on the Nexon. Add to that the one-year free insurance along with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 that takes the total discount to Rs 50,000.

Tata Hexa

Currently the flagship of Tata Motors' product portfolio, the Hexa can be purchased this month with a discount of up to Rs 55,000. Selected dealers across India are offering the Hexa with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 along with an additional corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Moreover, dealers are also offering one-year free insurance on the purchase of the Tata Hexa.

Tata Tiago

Tata's popular hatchback Tiago is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 30,000 this month. The said discount includes one-year free insurance along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Apart from that, you also get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 if you are a corporate employee. While contacting some dealers in Delhi NCR, we found that the Tiago is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in the region.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is no behind in this race and can be purchased with a discount of up to Rs 35,000. Some Tata dealers in India are offering free insurance with the car along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Apart from this, you also get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 with the Tigor.

