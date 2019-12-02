Massive year-end discounts on Tata Cars: Up to Rs 1.65 lakh off on Harrier, Nexon, Hexa and more!

As part of its year-end stock clearance sale, Tata Motors has announced massive discounts across its model line-up in India. Benefits of up to Rs 1.65 lakh are being offered on certain models. The compact hatchback Tiago is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 75,000. On the other hand, the Tigor is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. The sub-compact SUV, Nexon is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.07 lakh while the Hexa is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.65 lakh. The compact SUV Harrier is also being offered with benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

Tata Motors has three big launches coming up. The homegrown automaker has confirmed that it is going to launch the all-electric version of the Nexon in India in the month of January next year. In addition to this, the same month will see Tata Motors introducing its all-new premium hatchback, the Altroz as well. The following month i.e. February 2020, will see the launch of the Gravitas in India as well.

The Tata Nexon EV is based on the automaker's new Ziptron electric vehicle platform. The company says that it promises a range of close to 300 km. And that it will be charged with the help of fast charging as well as standard home charging as well.

The Altroz hatchback is based on Tata Motors' ALFA platform. It is said to compete in the same segment as that of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Honda Jazz. It is likely to get petrol as well as diesel engine options. Prices of the same are expected to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh.

Talking about the Gravitas, this is the seven-seater version of the Harrier SUV. It is based on the same platform and will have the same wheelbase as the Harrier, however, in order to accommodate the third row of seats, the length will be slightly increased. The prices of the Gravitas are expected to fall in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.