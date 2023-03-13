Tata car discounts March 2023: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tiago, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors is offering discounts worth up to Rs 65,000 on Tiago, Harrier and Safari in March 2023. Check out the model-wise breakup of the lucrative deals offered at Tata’s dealerships.

The last month of the current financial year is here and it’s a great time to purchase a new car. While the demand and waiting period for new cars is still high, several companies are offering lucrative deals and it’s raining discounts for prospective customers. Let’s take a look at the car discounts offered by Tata Motors for March 2023.

Tata car discounts March 2023:

Car model Discount for March’23 Tiago Up to Rs 40,000 Tigor Up to Rs 40,000 Altroz Up to Rs 35,000 Nexon Up to Rs 3,000 Harrier Up to Rs 65,000 Safari Up to Rs 65,000

Tata Tiago and Tigor

Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to Rs 30,000 on the MY23 Tiago and Tigor. This entry-level hatchback and sedan get a cash discount of Rs 15,000 for petrol variants and Rs 20,000 for the CNG variants. Moreover, the customers can also avail of an exchange offer of Rs 10,000. Tata is also providing benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on the unsold stocks of MY22 Tiago and Tigor.

Tata Altroz and Nexon

Tata Nexon is currently the company’s best-selling model in the Indian market. Apart from the Rs 3,000 corporate discount, the Nexon doesn’t get any benefits as such. Tata Altroz, on the other hand, gets a discount of Rs 10,000 on the petrol manual variants and Rs 15,000 off for the petrol DCA and diesel variants. One can also avail of an exchange offer of Rs 10,000.

Tata Harrier and Safari

Tata’s flagship SUVs, Harrier and Safari, were recently updated for the year 2023 with a host of new features. These mid-size SUVs get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for the BS6 phase-I model. The updated BS6 phase-II models as well as the earlier ones can be bought with an exchange discount of Rs 25,000. For unsold MY22 Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to Rs 65,000.

