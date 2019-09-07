Tata Buzzard Vs Tata Harrier: Major differences that you can expect!

Tata Motors is soon going to launch a 7-seater derivative of the Harrier SUV. The debut of the same is expected to take place sometime next year, ideally during the 2020 Auto Expo. The European-spec version of this all-new product, named as the Buzzard, was revealed at this year's Geneva Motor Show. Though we expect Tata Motors to re-name it once the same is launched in India. The Buzzard will be based on the same underpinnings as that of the Harrier, in fact, it will share majority of its design attributes, be it on the exterior or interiors front with the same as well. So are these two SUVs going to be exactly identical to each other apart from their seating capacity?

Slightly different styling

The exterior design of the Buzzard, as well as the Harrier, will be identical to each other. That said, in order to accommodate the third row of seats, the former will have an elongated rear-end. And as a result of this, its rear fascia will be considerably different to that of the Harrier. Not only this, but the Buzzard will also have a larger rear overhang and a slightly higher roof-line (at the back) in comparison to the Harrier.

More features

The prototype of the Tata Buzzard which was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show had the exactly same cabin layout as the India-spec Harrier. And we expect it to remain the same in the production version as well. However, Tata Motors could update a few bits in addition to introducing some new features in the 7-seater, like a factory fitted electric sunroof.

Powerful engine and automatic gearbox

The Tata Harrier comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine sourced from Fiat. In BS-4 configuration, this engine has been de-tuned to produce 140 hp along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The Buzzard is also going to get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. However, here, this engine will produce 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Also, in addition to the standard 6-speed manual gearbox, the Buzzard will also get a 6-speed torque converter automatic which will also be introduced in the Harrier's line-up at a later stage.

Lesser boot-space

With seating for seven people and despite the slightly increased length, the boot-capacity of the Buzzard will be lesser in comparison to the Harrier. The five-seater Harrier currently offers a luggage capacity of 425-litres. With all the three rows up, expect the Buzzard to offer a boot-capacity of less than 300-litre. That said, it will increase substantially and might even exceed the one on offer in the Harrier with the third row folded down.

Price difference

The Tata Harrier currently falls in-between the price range of 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the prices of the 7-seater Buzzard to start from Rs 15 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 20 lakh for the range-topping trim.