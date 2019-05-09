Tata Blackbird, Hyundai Creta rival in the works: Chinese Chery Tiggo being used for benchmarking

Tata Motors is believed to be working on an all-new compact SUV for the Indian market. This SUV, which is going to fall in the same segment as that of the Hyundai Creta, is so far being referred to as the Blackbird. According to a Team-BHP forum member, Tata is using the Chery Tiggo, a Chinese SUV as a benchmark for the development of the aforementioned compact SUV. Chery is currently under a 50:50 joint venture with Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, in China. This allows JLR to manufacture its vehicles at Chery's plant in Changshu.

While developing an all-new vehicle, a manufacturer uses several cars for the purpose of benchmarking. The use of the Chery Tiggo does not mean that the Blackbird will end up being an exact replica of the same. There is a significant possibility that Tata Motors is using the said vehicle as a benchmark, as suggested by Team-BHP member, for one particular attribute.

At this year's Geneva Motor Show, Tata Motors showcased a wide array of new vehicles. All of the vehicles which were unveiled at the auto show are set to make their debut in India soon. Apart from the Harrier, its 7-seater version and the Altroz hatchback, the carmaker had also showcased the H2X concept. Based on the same, it is going to launch an all-new micro-SUV in India. It is going to sit below the Nexon in its portfolio. After this, Tata will have one SUV in each segment i.e. the micro, sub-compact and the mid-size. This will leave a spot vacant in its portfolio for a compact SUV, the place which will be filled by the Blackbird.

The Tata Blackbird is likely to be based on the same ALPHA architecture like that of the Altroz hatchback. Prices of the same are going to fall in between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. It is too early to comment on the engine specifications of this SUV, however, we believe that it could be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options.

