Tata AutoComp EV, Prestolite Electric Beijing to jointly develop electric powertrain for Indian market

Tata AutoComp Systems has got into a joint venture with Prestolite Electric Beijing, China, to design, engineer, manufacture and supply powertrain solutions for the Indian EV market. Prestolite Electric is owned by the Broad Ocean Motor Group, China, which also owns Shanghai E-Drive Solutions. The JV will have access to technologies for various powertrain products like motors, controllers as well as integrated drivetrain including integrated motor, inverter and transmission.

Tata AutoComp’s offerings to the EV segment now include motors, controllers, integrated drivetrain, battery pack, BMS, battery thermal management system, battery cooling plates, inverter cooling modules, chillers, e-compressors, radiators as well as EV chargers. Arvind Goel, MD & CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems, said: “Through this JV, we will serve all segments of the EV industry – from two- & three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and buses.” Charles Lu, chairman, Broad Ocean Motor Group, said through Tata AutoComp, they will serve the emerging EV market in India.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar honoured at World Economic Forum Tata Steel Kalinganagar has been honoured at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 for its recent admittance into the Global Lighthouse Network, reports PTI. The network is a small but growing group of global corporations that are showing leadership in applying fourth industrial revolution technologies to drive financial and operational impact.

Tata Steel’s CEO & MD T V Narendran, who represented the company at the WEF 2020 held in Davos, accepted the award at the World Economic Forum, a Tata Steel release said. In July 2019, TSK became the first and only Indian manufacturing plant to be included in the WEF’s Lighthouse Network, when 10 new factories, including TSK, were added to the Global Lighthouse Network. Tata Steel’s IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands is already a member of this network, it said.

“It is a proud moment for all of us as Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) joins the prestigious Lighthouse Network of the World Economic Forum. TSK has the distinction of featuring several firsts in the Indian steel industry.” “At Kalinganagar, we not only have state-of-the-art equipment and utilities but also drive higher productivity through automation and digital interventions. As we increase our capacity at TSK to 8 MnTPA, we will continue to implement the best technologies and innovate across the value-chain to drive operational excellence,” Narendran said.

A whitepaper titled Global Lighthouse Network: Insights from the Forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution published by the Global Lighthouse Network in collaboration with McKinsey & Company said that Tata Steel’s greenfield steel plant in Kalinganagar “is helping to set a new standard in the speed at which a factory can achieve full capacity from complete nascency”.