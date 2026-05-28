Tata AutoComp and Korean Jahwa Electronics form JV for EV thermal solutions

Tata AutoComp Systems and South Korea’s Jahwa Electronics enter in a joint venture to locally manufacture low- and high-voltage PTC heaters for India’s booming EV and hybrid markets.

Tata AutoComp Systems has entered into a joint venture with South Korea’s Jahwa Electronics to provide thermal management solutions for the Indian electric and hybrid vehicle segments.

The JV will locally manufacture and supply advanced low-voltage and high-voltage PTC (positive temperature coefficient) heaters. This partnership brings Jahwa’s engineering and magnetic material expertise to meet the growing demand for efficient thermal management solutions in India’s electric and hybrid vehicle segments.

This joint venture combines Jahwa Electronics’ high-efficiency thermal technologies with Tata AutoComp’s robust local manufacturing ecosystem, customer relationships, and market leadership. The joint venture positions India as a key strategic hub for Jahwa, leveraging localised low- and high-voltage PTC heaters to tap into booming EV and hybrid investments from global and domestic OEMs.

Chanyong Kim, CEO of Jahwa Electronics, said that with domestic automakers and global OEMs aggressively scaling investments in electrification, India’s electric and hybrid vehicle markets were expanding rapidly, and it was at this critical juncture that they were entering the country. The alliance with Tata AutoComp is a deeply strategic decision, given that the Tata Group’s formidable market influence, business scale, and exceptional corporate credibility would give the business a secure and stable foothold and drive sustainable growth across the region.”

Arvind Goel, vice chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems, said the partnership with Jahwa Electronics, a globally recognised leader in speciality electronic components, will help introduce innovative, sustainable solutions to the evolving mobility landscape. Manoj Kolhatkar, managing director and CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems, said Jahwa Electronics’ technological prowess perfectly complemented their robust manufacturing ecosy