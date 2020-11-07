Tata Altroz XM+ petrol variant launched: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival’s new features, price

The Tata Altroz XM+ variant is available at a premium of Rs 30,000 over that of the XM but brings in new features that up the premium quotient of the hatchback.

Tata Motors, in the countdown to Diwali is launching new or existing product updates. Last night, we saw the Tata Harrier Camo edition and now we have a new variant of the Altroz. The Tata Altroz XM+ variant in petrol guise has been launched in India today. The variant is priced at Rs 6.6 lakh, ex-showroom. It is based on the XM version but brings in a bit more of features and costs Rs 30,000 more as well. In the diesel variant, you can as it is add more packages according to your choice. So, here you get a foldable key, wheel covers for the 16-inch wheels on the outside. Four colour options are available too – High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White and Midtown Grey. Inside, steering mounted audio controls, voice alerts as well as voice commands function is dialled in on the inside.

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system too has been added to the equation. This one hosts Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is good for 84hp of power and 113Nm. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It was rumoured that there is a turbo petrol in the offing and we have had multiple sightings of the same too on test. However, it is yet to be launched. It could also bring a torque converter or a DCT to the equation.

Vivek Srivatsa, the head marketing, passenger vehicle business unit at Tata Motors said that with their new philosophy, the brand is looking to launch new products in quick succession. He says that Tata Motors is sure that the XM+ variants will definitely add to the sales numbers of the Tata Altroz. Customers get premium features with a small price increase.

The Tata Altroz competes with the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno a well as the Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.

