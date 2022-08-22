Tata Altroz XE, XZ Dark, and XZ(O) variants discontinued

Tata Altroz XE, XZ Dark, and the XZ(O) diesel variants have been discontinued in India, along with the XZA(O) petrol variant. Tata Motors has introduced a new XT Dark edition to the lineup.

Tata Motors, the country’s leading SUV manufacturer, has discontinued the Tata Altroz XE, XZ Dark, and the XZ(O) diesel variants, while also axing the XZA(O) petrol variant of the hatchback. However, Tata Motors has added the XT Dark edition to Altroz’s lineup.

Along with the rejig in variants, Tata Motors has re-introduced the High Street Gold colour scheme for the Altroz, and the hatchback is now available in a total of seven colour options: Opera Blue, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Avenue White, Cosmo Black, and Harbour Blue.

Tata Motors has not mentioned any reasons for the rejig, however, as per dealers, the reason could be owing to sales. In the last few months, the Tata Altroz has seen a YoY decline in sales, while few dealers say that it is just to refresh the lineup as how Tata Motors did with the Nexon in the past.

Apart from the shuffle in the lineup, the Tata Altroz continues to remain unchanged mechanically. The Altroz gets three engine options, an 85 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 108 bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and an 89 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. Gearbox options also remain the same, manual and DCT.

In terms of competition, the Tata Altroz competes with the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the Toyota Glanza in the Indian market.