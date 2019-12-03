Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Hyundai Elite i20: Specs, prices, features and dimensions

Tata Motors is going to launch the all-new premium hatchback Altroz in India during the Auto Expo next year. Media drives for this vehicle are currently underway and we will soon be bringing you a detailed first drive review of the same. Ahead of the official launch of the Altroz, Tata Motors has revealed the engine specifications, dimensions as well as the complete equipment list with which this premium hatchback will arrive in India. When launched, the Tata Altroz will face competition from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and well as the Hyundai Elite i20. In this report, we compare the engine specifications, dimensions, features and prices of these three cars and help you decide if the Altroz is worth the wait or should you go for the already available options.

Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Hyundai Elite i20: Engine Specifications

The Tata Altroz engine line-up will consist of a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor. This is the same unit which does its duty under the hood of the Tata Tiago. This engine is capable of churning out 86 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine on offer as well. This unit is capable of churning out 90 hp along with 200 Nm of peak torque. Both of these engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Not only this, but both of these engines will be BS6 compliant.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine good for 82 hp along with 115 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.3-litre diesel engine on offer as well which is good for 74 hp along with 190 Nm of peak torque. Both of these engines are paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. However, the 1.2-litre petrol is also available with a CVT automatic gearbox. And only the petrol engine is BS6 compliant. Maruti Suzuki also offers the Baleno with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder dual-jet petrol engine which is good for 89 hp along with 113 Nm of peak torque.

The Hyundai Elite i20, on the other hand, gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 82 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine also on offer which can produce 89 hp of power along with 220 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, however, the diesel derivative gets a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol derivative is also available with a CVT automatic gearbox in select variants. No engine in the i20's line-up is BS6 compliant as of yet.

Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Hyundai Elite i20: Dimensions

The Tata Altroz measures 3990 mm in length, 1755 mm in width and 1523 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2501 mm with a ground clearance of 165 mm. The Tata Altroz boasts of a boot capacity of 345-litres.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno measures 3995 mm in length, 1745 mm in width and 1500 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2520 mm and has a ground clearance of 170 mm. The boot capacity for the Baleno stands at 339-litres.

The Hyundai Elite i20 measures 3985 mm in length, 1734 mm in width and 1505 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2570 mm with a ground clearance of 170 mm. It has a boot capacity of 285-litres.

Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Hyundai Elite i20: Features

The Tata Altroz gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. It comes with automatic climate control, projector headlamps, a semi-digital instrument cluster, push-button start-stop, wearable key, cooled glove box, Harman Kardon sound system with 4-speakers and 2 tweeters.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. It also offers automatic climate control, however, the instrument cluster is an analogue unit. There is push-button start top-on offer as well. The Baleno does not get a wearable smart key like the Altroz.

Moving on to the Hyundai Elite i20, it offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The i20 comes with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights

Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Hyundai Elite i20: Prices

We expect that the prices of the Tata Altroz could fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno falls in the range of Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the prices of the Hyundai Elite i20 falls in the range of Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom).