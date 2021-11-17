Tata Altroz variant lineup rejigged: Now starts from Rs. 5.90 lakh

Tata Motors has stopped producing the XM trim of the Altroz and has introduced the new XE+ variant in the market. In addition, the starting price of the Altroz is revised as well.

By:November 17, 2021 11:31 AM

 

Tata Altroz, the country’s safest premium hatchback, was launched in the market in January last year at a starting price of Rs. 5.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the carmaker has rejigged its variant lineup by discontinuing the XM trim and replacing it with the XE+ variant. Moreover, the company has hiked the entry price of the hatchback. Consequently, the entry-level XE trim now retails for Rs. 5,89,900, ex-showroom.

Talking of the XE+ trim, it comes with some extra features over the variant (XM) it replaces. While the XM trim was offered with only two speakers, the XE+ variant gets four speakers in total. Also, the list includes central locking, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, front power windows, driving modes (Eco and City), fast USB charger, single-din head unit with Bluetooth connectivity and more.

For the safety of the occupants, the XE+ variant gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, anti-stall assist, collapsible steering column, front seat belts with load limiter, and high-speed alerts.

The Altroz XE+ will be available with two engine choices – 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel. The petrol motor is designed to churn out 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. The bigger oil burner, however, develops 90 PS against 200 Nm. Higher trims can also be bought with a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor that dishes out 110 PS and 140 Nm as its max output. The Altroz is sold with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Sadly, the carmaker is not offering the option of an automatic gearbox here.

Besides, the top-spec variant also comes loaded with more features, namely an 8-speaker sound system, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, automatic headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, mood lighting, cooled glovebox, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay support, reverse parking camera, fog lamps with cornering function, height-adjustable seat belts and more.

