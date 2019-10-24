Finally! Tata Altroz unveil in early December: Maruti Baleno rival launch next year

After many delays, Tata Motors has now sent out media invites for the first drive of the Altoz premium hatchback which is scheduled for the first week of December. While the exact details and final dates for the first drives are yet to be confirmed, the invites states that it will take place sometime early December and the official launch of the hatchback will take place sometime in 2020.

The launch of the Tata Altroz in India has been on the card ever since the model was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show. While Tata Motors was scheduled to host the media drives earlier in the month of August, but the manufacturer had cancelled the event. Hopefully, this time around we will be able to experience Tata Motor’s all-new premium hatchback which will also be the replacement for the Tata Bolt.

The Altroz will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, the Honda Jazz and the Hyundai i20. The Altroz is based on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and is expected to come with BS6 emission standard 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. Tata Motors is likely to price the Altroz competitively and we expect it to cost around Rs 5.5-9 lakh ex-showroom. Included in that price tag, Tata would be offering a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlamps with DRLs, 5-spoke alloy wheels, a semi-digital driver’s instrument cluster, and it is said to meet al the safety requirement as mandated by the regulations for India.

The Altroz is likely to be launched in India sometime next year. It is possible that Tata Motors launched their new hatchback at the 2020 Auto Expo in February before the BS6 emission standards are enforced, thus phasing out the Tata Bolt hatchback eventually from April 2020.