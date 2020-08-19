Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

Tata Motors might offer an all-new engine or a detuned version of the Nexon's powertrain in the Tata Altroz turbo. This car will effectively replace the now-discontinued Tata JTP twins.

By:Published: August 19, 2020 11:06 AM
Image: HALO on Facebook

The Tata Altroz is one good looking car and we won’t deny the fact that it towers above the competition in this aspect. Perhaps the only reason for the not-so chart-topping sales results could be the average petrol engine. Tata Motors is known for introducing turbo petrol engines in their products and it looks like that the Altroz too might get it. A test mule was spotted testing recently and posted on the Facebook group HALO. It is likely that the launch could be in the festive season. This will in turn spruce up the sales of the slow-selling hatchback. It may be noted that Tata recently increased prices of the Altroz. There though are no discounts on offer on the Altroz right from the time it was launched earlier this year. Here is what we think the Tata Altroz turbo petrol will bring to the table.

The Tata Altroz turbo will take the place of the now-discontinued JTP twins. Having a hot hatch variant has always done wonders for manufacturers in this segment. You can check the Volkswagen Polo sales numbers and the majority of them are for the turbo-DCT combination. Tata could very well offer an all-new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine keeping in mind the current trend. It could be one derived from the Nexon’s 1.2-litre motor. However, it might make a smidge lower power than the Nexon. Perhaps 110hp and 150Nm could be the aim. The reason for this lower state of tune could be the fact that the gearbox might still be a 5-speed unit. A 6-speed DCT is also rumored to be in the works.

There might be no change in the features but the car could get an aerodynamic body kit to aid the boy racer look. This engine option could only be offered on the top variants to maintain a bit of exclusivity. We expect the price to start from Rs 7.3 lakh, going up to Rs 8.10 lakh for the DCT.

Image source: HALO on Facebook

