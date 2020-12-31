Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!

We know something was coming, and now it is official. Tata Motors will be launching the Altroz Turbo on January 13, 2021. The new turbocharged model will offer more power to rival the other turbo models from Hyundai and Volkswagen. You can book yours now!

Tata Altroz Turbo bookings

Tata Motors had announced that the Altroz would be updated with something new on January 13, 2021. Now, the automaker has confirmed speculations that it will in fact be the launch of the Tata Altroz Turbo. The Altroz Turbo will offer a more powerful engine, sitting alongside the line up of the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo diesel options. Not to overwhelm the market with high pricing, Tata Motors is expected to launch the Altroz Turbo with a manual transmission first. However, an automatic, possibly a twin-clutch DCT, maybe in the works for the premium hatchback.

Tata Altroz Turbo Teaser launch bookings openTata Altroz Turbo Teaser post on social media

At its heart, the Altroz Turbo would feature the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor we find in the Nexon. The engine develops 120hp and 170Nm of torque in the sub-compact SUV. Although, this engine is likely to be turned down to around 110hp in the hatchback. It would be so as the Altroz is lighter and aimed towards offering efficiency. The engine would be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Furthermore, a 7-speed DCT automatic option is expected soon.

Tata Altroz Turbo – Variants, Rivals and Bookings

The Tata Altroz Turbo is likely to be offered in the higher trim levels. We expect the Altroz Turbo to be offered between the XM to the XZ (O) variants with a slight premium pricing over the current petrol model. Thus features offered on the Altroz Turbo would be similar to the current line up. The Altroz Turbo would rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 Turbo and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI. Some dealerships have started the pre-launch booking process for the Tata Altroz Turbo for an amount of Rs 5,000. Although, Tata Motors is yet to officially announce the bookings to open.

