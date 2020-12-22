Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

The upcoming Tata Altroz turbo petrol will lock horns against the likes of some of the most fun to drive hatchbacks like Volkswagen Polo TSI along with 2020 Hyundai i20 turbo. Here's what all to expect!

By:Updated: Dec 22, 2020 6:28 PM
Representational image

 

A lot of you must have been eagerly waiting for the Tata Altroz turbo petrol. Now, the good news is that the company has just shared a media invitation that clearly mentions – ‘Tata Altroz Media Event’.  The said event will take place on 13th January and we believe that Tata Motors will be launching the awaited Altroz turbo only on the said date. Once launched, the Tata Altroz turbo petrol will rub shoulders against the likes of some of the most exciting hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20 turbo and also, the Volkswagen Polo TSI in the segment. The upcoming Tata Altroz turbo petrol will also be the first Tata car to feature a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo will share the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the Nexon.

The engine is expected to churn out respective power and torque outputs of 110 hp and 140 Nm. Apart from the engine and gearbox, we don’t think there will be any major changes to the car. That said, the Altroz turbo should also come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with bits like climate control, a 7-inch coloured multi-info display and cruise control. The audiophiles won’t be disappointed as the turbo trim should also get a Harman sound system. Other bits include ambient lighting, keyless entry with push-button start and more.

As already mentioned, the Tata Altroz turbo petrol will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Polo TSI and also, the new 2020 Hyundai i20 turbo in the segment. Talking of the expected price, prices for the Tata Altroz turbo petrol are likely to begin starting the Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, let us know what do you think about the Altroz turbo petrol?

