Tata will let you ‘Talk to Altroz’ with new voice bot: New features, expected price and options

We first saw Tata Altroz as a futuristic-looking concept during the 2018 Auto Expo and then a near production-ready version during the Geneva Motor Show this year. Now, Tata Motors' new premium hatchback has been unveiled in India where it will launch in January. The Altroz is entering a segment currently dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20, so what all has Tata Motors equipped it with to justify calling it premium and will it overcome competition? We'll try to break it down for a better understanding.

Tata 'Talk to Altroz'

Tata Motors also launched the Tata Altroz Voice BoT during the unveiling of the Altroz hatchback. Talk to Altroz essentially uses Google Assistant to allow customers access to content on the Altroz - price, specifications, etc. If you have Google Assistant on your phone, all you have to do is say - 'Ok Google, Talk to Altroz'. The voice assistant will then guide you as you ask it questions on all things Altroz, including booking a test drive at a dealership of choice.

Tata Altroz Design

Tata Altroz clearly has the signature Tata Motors design appeal in it that we also see in its latest cars to join the lineup. It gets dual chamber projector headlamps with LED DRLs, R16 dual-tone alloy wheels, piano black finish on the ORVMs (outside rearview mirror), rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar, an integrated spoiler, split tail lamp design, and optional black roof.

Tata Altroz Variants and Colour Options

Tata Altroz will broadly come in four variants - XE, XM, XT, and XZ. However, Tata Motors has said that the Altroz will be highly customisable so the customers only have to pay for the specific features they pick for their car. It'll come in five colour options - High-Street Gold, Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey, and Avenue White (all come with an option of a contrast black roof).

Tata Altroz Engine

Tata Altroz will have the option of two engines - a 1.2-litre Revotron BS-VI petrol engine that makes 86 hp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm at 3300 rpm, and a 1.5-litre Turbocharged Revotron BS-VI diesel engine that puts out 90 hp at 4000 rpm and 200 Nm at 3000 rpm. Both engines come paired with a five-speed manual transmission. An optional auto is currently not available.

Tata Motors Expected Price

When launched, Tata Altroz will compete with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo. Prices are expected to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).