Tata Altroz starts reaching dealerships: India-spec interiors revealed

The launch of the Tata Altroz is right around the corner. Units of this premium hatchback have started arriving at Tata Motors' dealerships. The Tata Altroz made its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show this year. There, the car was revealed in its full glory, be it the exteriors or the interiors. But then, the show car was a pre-production model. Courtesy Team-BHP, we now have the images of the interiors of the India-spec unit of the Tata Altroz. The layout is identical to the car that was showcased at Geneva.

The Tata Altroz's cabin comes with a black and grey colour scheme. It comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system just like the one seen on the Tata Nexon. The controls for navigating it also seems to be a direct lift from the sub-compact SUV. What's different is the semi-digital instrument cluster and the multi-functional steering wheel. Also the controls for the automatic climate control unit are unique. Going by these images, it seems that the Altroz will offer a decent amount of cubby holes. There is storage space beneath the climate control module and one behind the gear lever, in the central tunnel. The Tata Altroz will also offer a front central armrest.

Image Credits: Team-BHP

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz is going to get a petrol derivative. The engine could either be the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine available in the Tiago which is capable of churning out 83 hp of power, or it could be this very engine's turbocharged derivative, which powers the Nexon and churns out 110 hp of power. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox. Whether or not Tata decides to introduce an automatic gearbox for the Altroz remains to be seen. A diesel derivative for the Tata Altroz is highly unlikely but could be introduced if demand exists.

Prices of the Tata Altroz are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh. It will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.