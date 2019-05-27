Tata Altroz spotted sans camouflage in India: Launching soon

The upcoming Tata Altroz premium hatchback has been spotted on Indian roads once again. This time, however, the vehicle has been snapped without any camouflage during what seems to be its TV commercial shoot curtsey Team-BHP. The vehicle seen in these images is exactly alike to the one that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It is expected that Tata Motors is going to launch this premium hatchback in India sometime during the second half of 2019. Prices of the same are likely to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, its primary competition will include the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz.

The Tata Altroz is based on the car manufacturers IMPACT 2.0 design language. Tata Harrier, which was launched in India in January, was the first vehicle to get this updated design philosophy. The Altroz is the first vehicle to get Tata's new ALPHA architecture. Eventually, this platform will be used across all Tata models measuring under 4-meters in length. This premium hatchback is going to get premium features such as projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, day and night IRVM, electrically operated ORVMs to name a few.

The engine line-up of the Tata Altroz will consist of a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This is the same engine which is currently found on the Tata Nexon. For the hatchback, however, the power output of this gasoline driven unit will be reduced to 102 bhp with a maximum torque of 140 Nm. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is no official information if the Altroz is going to get a diesel engine option or not. That said, Tata Motors recently said that it is currently mulling over if BS-6 compliant diesel engines make sense in compact cars considering the fact that the required hardware of this oil-burner will significantly increase the prices of the vehicle. Hence, it is not sure if the Altroz is going to get a diesel engine in its portfolio or not.

Image Source: Team-BHP