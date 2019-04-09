Tata Altroz spotted 1st time in India: Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno rival looks stunning!

The upcoming Tata Altroz production version has been recently spotted completely undisguised for the first time in India. The hatchback has been reportedly spied at the company's production facility, image courtesy a Team-BHP reader. The Altroz is based on the 45X concept that we have seen at the Auto Expo 2018. The said model will be the first one to come based on the company's ALFA ARC platform and will primarily take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The new platform will ensure that the Tata Altroz will be lightweight and fun to drive. The production version of the car was displayed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and after that, this is the first time that the Maruti Suzuki Baleno rivalling hatchback has been snapped without any camouflage.

The upcoming Tata Altroz will be offered with three engine options. First, there will be a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be good for 85 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. The higher variants of the upcoming Tata Altroz will get the Nexon's 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. However, the power and torque outputs are expected to be different compared to that of the Tata Nexon.

The production version showcased at the Geneva Motor Show that was also called the Geneva version was seen with features like ambient lighting, 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and body coloured accents on the AC vents. Most of these features are expected on the final India-spec version at least on the higher variants.

Catch all the latest automotive news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image Source: Team-BHP