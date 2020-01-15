Tata Altroz scores five stars in Global NCAP crash tests: Baleno rival is India’s safest hatchback

Well, there is some good news coming in before the Tata Altroz launch on January 22. Global NCAP has crash tested the premium hatchback and has awarded it a perfect five stars. This is Tata's second car to score a perfect five. The Tata Nexon, last year was the first SUV in India to be awarded five stars by Global NCAP. This recent rating by the Global NCAP cements the Altroz' position in the Indian car scene, as the safest hatcback.

Global NCAP awarded the Altroz a full five stars on adult protection while the child safety aspect was given three stars. The car's structure as well as footwell was rated as stable post the crash. Head as well as neck protection too has been rated as good for occupants. Chest protection was noted as adequate. Since dual airbags, ABS with EBD as well as ISOFIX child seat anchorages are provided as standard, GNCAP says that the Altroz was able to score higher points. An eighteen month-old dummy with the child restraint seat fixed rearwards, recorded good protection. When it was placed forward facing, the backrest of the seat came unlatched, thereby reducing the scorable points in the crash. Due to the fact that the Altroz doesn't come with three-point seatbelts at the back, it was given a three star rating for child protection.

The Tata Altroz will be the company's first car to be launched in the market with BS-VI compliant engines. The petrol is a 1.2-litre unit that makes 84hp of power and 113Nm while the diesel is a 1.5-litre engine that produces 90hp and 200Nm. Both the engines are available only with 5-speed manual transmissions. At launch, we expect Tata Motors to price the Altroz hatchback between Rs 5.5 lakh - Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tata Altroz will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Toyota Glanza.