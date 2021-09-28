Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Tata Motors has rolled out the 1,00,000th Altroz from its production facility today. The premium hatchback has been on sale in the country since January 2020 and takes on the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Tata Altroz has turned out to be a great seller for the indigenous carmaker. The premium hatchback was launched in the country in January last year. However, the brand rolled out the first Altroz from its production line in November 2019. Today, the company has successfully achieved the milestone of manufacturing 1,00,000 units of the Altroz after being on sale for 20 months. With simple calculations, it was easy to understand that Tata Motors is producing around 150 units of the Altroz every day on average since November 2019.

Considering that 2020 was a tough year for the automotive industry, the numbers are not frightful by any means. In March this year, the Altroz registered its highest-ever sales figure on the monthly sales tally, as the carmaker sold a total of 7,550 units in the Indian market. The Altroz has also taken the second spot in the premium hatchback space for FY22.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like premium hatchback. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”

The Altroz is on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It also boasts a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. As a standard fitment across the range, the Altroz comes with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, collapsible steering column, reverse parking sensors, seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, high-speed alerts, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

There are six variants on offer with three engine choices – 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol, and 1.5L diesel engines. However, the Altroz comes exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The option of an automatic gearbox is not available here.

