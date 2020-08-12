Tata Altroz price hiked: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival costlier by this much

Prices of the car have been increased for the first time after its launch in January 2020. While prices of all variants of the Altroz have seen an increase, only the XE diesel pricing is the same as before.

By:Published: August 12, 2020 11:07 AM

Presently in India, there is only one hatchback that looks a million bucks, below Rs 10 lakh. It is the Tata Altroz. The Tata Altroz has been selling in steady numbers but not enough to get the segment leaders, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 into a knot. However, Tata Motors is extremely confident about this product and has never offered any discounts on the car. The car itself is priced competitively – Rs 5.29 lakh as the base price. However, now Tata Motors has increased the price of the Altroz hatchback. The Tata Altroz price in India now starts from Rs 5.44 lakh. This is an increase of Rs 15,000. Only the base XE diesel variant prices have not been increased. However, a few dealers tell us that there is a very low demand for the model and it is mostly a made-to-order variant.

Across the range, the prices have been hiked by Rs 15,000 for the Altroz. This will not have a major impact on on-road prices. The Tata Altroz is built on an all-new platform. The car also aced the GNCAP crash tests scoring a perfect five stars. Tata Motors offers the car with two engine options – petrol and diesel. The petrol engine is a naturally aspirated motor that puts out 84hp of power and 114Nm torque. As for the diesel engine, it is a 1.5-litre turbo unit that makes 90hp of power and 200Nm. Both the engines are available only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

An automatic transmission is expected sometime later. There is also a turbo petrol engine in the works. Tata Motors offers dual airbags, cornering brake control, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed warning as standard on the Altroz. Feature-wise, the Altroz is pretty much stacked up with what the competition offers but then the i20 nudges ahead of it by offering a wireless charger.

