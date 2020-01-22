Tata Altroz premium hatchback launched: Prices start at Rs 5.29 lakh

The Brand new Tata Altroz has been launched in India and has been repined between Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai/Delhi). The Tata Altroz is the Indian automaker’s brand new premium hatchback that will replace the Tata Bolt. The Altroz is offered with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both of which are BS6 compliant.

The petrol engine in the Altroz is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine which develops 66hp and 113Nm of torque. The diesel offering on the Altroz is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged motor that is tuned to generate 89hp and 200Nm of torque. Both these engines are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. Currently, Tata Motors has not introduced an automatic version of the Altroz. However, Tata Motors has stated that they are currently developing an automatic version of the Altroz which is expected to be added to the range at a later stage.





The Altroz is built on Tata’s brand new ALFA architecture. The Altroz features edgy and sharp design cues with its swept-back headlamps while at the rear, the blacked-out upper-half of the tailgate and the seamless and elegantly styled tail lamps give the Altroz a very sporty and dynamic look. The Altroz also comes equipped with cool features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Tata latest operating system and it also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets a 7-inch MID that sits beside the analogue speedometer in the instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel. The Altroz also features ambient lighting, a massive 15-litre glove box, but the party piece of the Altroz are its 90-degree wide opening doors that allow for better ingress and egress.

The Tata Altroz goes up against other cars in its segment which includes the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz.

The Variant wise pricing of the Tata Altroz is as follows:

Petrol:

XE - Rs 5.29 lakh

XM - Rs 6.15 lakh

XT - Rs 6,84 lakh

XZ - Rs 7.44 lakh

XZ(O)- Rs 7.69 lakh

Diesel:

XE - Rs 6.99 lakh

XM - Rs 7.75 lakh

XT - Rs 8.44 lakh

XZ - Rs 9.04 lakh

XZ(O)-Rs 9.29 lakh