Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

The physical buttons did help in accessing the menus, on the go, as these provide a tactile feel without requiring the driver to move his eyes from the road.

By:Updated: May 04, 2021 3:01 PM
Tata Altroz cabin with the Altroz lettering below the centre AC vents

Tata Motors has been quietly updating its new range of cars. These include the Tata Nexon, Tiago and now even the Altroz. Let’s start with the Tiago. A few months ago, Tata Motors had changed the inside door locks on the Tiago. These made their way to the MY21 models and are now available at all showrooms. Now, Tata Motors has removed the physical buttons below the infotainment screen from both the Tata Altroz as well as the Nexon. The Tata Nexon and the Altroz both get their names embossed. It is unclear why Tata Motors did this. The physical buttons do help in accessing the menus as these provide a tactile feel without requiring the driver to move his eyes from the road. Tata Motors have now instead added these very same buttons to the touchscreen infotainment system. We have asked Tata about this and are awaiting their response.

Changes to the Tata Tiago are not restricted to the new door locks. The company has also removed the flagship yellow colour that was introduced with the facelifted BS6 model. In its place comes a new blue colour that is now the communication colourway as well. It is likely that the yellow was way too flashy and hence found lesser takers. This new blue shade is closer to what we have seen in the new Tata Safari. There are no mechanical changes though and Tata Motors continues to sell the Tiago with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine with 84hp of power and 113Nm. A 5-speed manual or an AMT can be optioned with this motor. All the cars mentioned in this list have got four or more stars safety ratings from Global NCAP.

Tata Motors is yet to update its May 2021 offers list. Once that is up, remember to check this page for some awesome deals from the homegrown carmaker.

