Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

The Tata Altroz, Tiago and Nexon are available with these offers, financed through Karur Vysya Bank while if you opt for finance through any other financial institutions (approved by Tata Motors), the loan tenure can go up to eight years.

By:Updated: Jul 08, 2020 3:33 PM

Tata Motors is giving discounts on the majority of its products. Now to sweeten the deal, the Indian carmaker is offering a variety of offers to customers. These include a six month EMI holiday, loan tenure of up to five years, zero-downpayment and 100 per cent financing. The offer though is only on the Tata Nexon, Altroz, and Tiago. The partnership is through Karur Vysya Bank and loans approved by this financial institution will lead to the customer availing the offers. Both self-employed and salaried employees are eligible. In addition to this, Tata Motors is also offering an eight-year loan through other financial institutions. At Rs 5,555/month EMI, customers can bring home the Tata Altroz. The Tata Nexon can be brought home at just Rs 7499/month EMI while the smallest car in the Tata portfolio, the Tiago, can be had for Rs 4999/month.

During the aforementioned six-month EMI holiday, customers are asked to pay only the interest amount. If a customer wants to test drive a car, the nearest dealership will send the car to the preferred location. Moreover, only the salesperson will sit with the customer during the test drive. While at it, the salesperson will be seated at the rear while the customer will be the only other person in the car. Before and after the test drive, the car will be sanitised according to the recommended safety standards.

Speaking of safety, the aforementioned cars have all been rated four-star and above by GNCAP with respect to crashworthiness. In fact, Tata Motors holds the distinction of having the highest safety standards in its current fleet of modern cars. Only the Tiago here comes with only a petrol engine while the Nexon and Altroz are available with a diesel engine as well.

In the near future, the Tata Gravitas as well as Hexa will be launched.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan's highlights

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan's highlights

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!