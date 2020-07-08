Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

The Tata Altroz, Tiago and Nexon are available with these offers, financed through Karur Vysya Bank while if you opt for finance through any other financial institutions (approved by Tata Motors), the loan tenure can go up to eight years.

Tata Motors is giving discounts on the majority of its products. Now to sweeten the deal, the Indian carmaker is offering a variety of offers to customers. These include a six month EMI holiday, loan tenure of up to five years, zero-downpayment and 100 per cent financing. The offer though is only on the Tata Nexon, Altroz, and Tiago. The partnership is through Karur Vysya Bank and loans approved by this financial institution will lead to the customer availing the offers. Both self-employed and salaried employees are eligible. In addition to this, Tata Motors is also offering an eight-year loan through other financial institutions. At Rs 5,555/month EMI, customers can bring home the Tata Altroz. The Tata Nexon can be brought home at just Rs 7499/month EMI while the smallest car in the Tata portfolio, the Tiago, can be had for Rs 4999/month.

During the aforementioned six-month EMI holiday, customers are asked to pay only the interest amount. If a customer wants to test drive a car, the nearest dealership will send the car to the preferred location. Moreover, only the salesperson will sit with the customer during the test drive. While at it, the salesperson will be seated at the rear while the customer will be the only other person in the car. Before and after the test drive, the car will be sanitised according to the recommended safety standards.

Speaking of safety, the aforementioned cars have all been rated four-star and above by GNCAP with respect to crashworthiness. In fact, Tata Motors holds the distinction of having the highest safety standards in its current fleet of modern cars. Only the Tiago here comes with only a petrol engine while the Nexon and Altroz are available with a diesel engine as well.

In the near future, the Tata Gravitas as well as Hexa will be launched.

