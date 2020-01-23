Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment with Altroz to challenge Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20

Tata Motors on Wednesday made its entry into the premium hatchback segment with the launch of BS-VI ready Tata Altroz as it gets ready to meet the April 1 BS VI emission norms deadline. The passenger car manufacturer also introduced the refreshed versions of Tata Exon, Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor with BS-VI complaint engines and enhanced safety, technology and driving features.

The company claims, while Altroz will be industry’s first fully BS-VI ready diesel and petrol hatchback, the other three cars (Nexon, Tiago, Tigor) have also been updgraded to meet the new BS-VI emission norms. Nexon will have both diesel and petrol engine compliant with BS-VI emission regulations, while only the petrol variant of Tiago and Tigor have been upgraded.

Tata Motors has reduced its factory stock of BS-IV vehicles to less than 7,200 from 27,000 vehicles over the last 10 months in preparation to meet its ‘Mission Zero’ target. The company sees itself fully ready to achieve the target a week in advance of the emission deadline.

With regards to the pricing of BS-VI vehicles that are priced at premium to BS-IV vehicles and to peers (Maruti and Hyundai) who have absorbed the prices to stay competitive, the company said, it wants to play the pricing game at value.

Mayank Pareek, president — Passenger Vehicles Business Unit at Tata Motors —said, “We believe the market is getting fragmented and there are buyers in every segment. We wanted to play the price game at value rather than absorb the cost. Unlike others we did not just upgrade the engines to BS-VI, but we have taken the vehicles to another level in terms of safety, technology and design upgrades.”

The prices of Nexon’s facelifted BS-VI petrol derivative starts from Rs 6.95 lakh, while that of its diesel derivative starts from Rs 8.45 lakh. The prices of the BS-VI compliant Tiago starts from Rs 4.60 lakh and that of Tigor starts from Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Before the launch of new variants the prices of Tiago and Tigor were Rs 4.55 lakh and Rs 5.65 lakh respectively. Nexon price was Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company believes the auto sector will see recovery in the September quarter of 2020, as the industry will settle post the transition to BS-VI norms. Also, the entry level will shift to used car segment which will drive demand for the industry.