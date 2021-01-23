Tata Altroz iTurbo launched at Rs 7.74 lakh: Engine, specs, features including Hinglish voice commands

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch | The new Altroz iTurbo is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and there is now also a new top of the line XZ+ trim in the Altroz lineup.

By:Updated: Jan 23, 2021 10:50 AM
2021 tata altroz iturbo review

Tata Motors unveiled the new Tata Altroz iTurbo in India on 13th January with a promise to launch it on 22nd January. The Altroz iTurbo is essentially a more powerful version of the standard Altroz hatchback and gets a turbocharged petrol engine. Besides the bump in power that would make the Altroz iTurbo the fastest Tata hatchback yet, it also boasts the addition of an array of features, such as voice commands in natural tone including Hindi word, Xpress Cool air-conditioning mode, What3Words for the navigation system, etc.

The manufacturer has also added a new top of the line XZ+ variant in a petrol and diesel fuel option to the Altroz family. The turbocharged variants are priced at Rs 7,73,500 (ex-showroom) and above, which makes the Altroz i-Turbo more expensive by Rs 60,000 than the Altroz Revotron petrol variants.

At its heart, the Altroz iTurbo features the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from the Nexon. The engine develops 120 hp and 170 Nm of torque in the sub-compact SUV. Although, this engine has been tuned down to 110 hp and 140 Nm for the hatchback. The iTurbo variant is currently only available with a five-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed DCT can be expected in the near future.

The hatchback also boasts new features like Xpress Cool which promises 70 percent faster cooling and connected car features including geo-fencing. The iRA will be able to understand up to 70 commands in ‘Hinglish’, including those for map usage.

Also read: Tata Altroz iTurbo features explained: ‘Hinglish’ voice commands, What3Words, Xpress Cool & more

Besides these, it also gets automatic headlamps along with rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a wearable key, and a push start-stop button among others.

The Altroz iTurbo would rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 Turbo and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI. Tata Altroz is currently one of the safest cars on sale in India. The premium hatchback scored an impressive 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.

