Tata Altroz iTurbo features explained: ‘Hinglish’ voice commands, What3Words, Xpress Cool & more

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and there is now also a new top of the line XZ+ trim in the Altroz lineup.

Tata Motors today took the wraps off its new Altroz iTurbo premium hatchback. To be sold alongside the standard naturally-aspirated petrol and diesel trims, the iTurbo will come with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 110 hp and 140 Nm of torque. The car will initially be launched with a manual gearbox only. Tata Motors has confirmed that the launch will take place on 22nd January, however, the pre-bookings have been opened today at Rs 11,000.

Tata Altroz iTurbo will be available in XT, XZ, and the new top of the line XZ+ variant. The new XZ+ variant will come loaded with features explained below:

– iRA (Intelligent Real-time Assist): iRA is a connected car technology developed in India. The iRA App offers 27 features with 5 layers of connectivity:

– Natural Voice Tech: The Altroz’s system will be able to understand commands in Hindi, English, and ‘Hinglish’. The system recognises more than 70 commands through the Natural Voice tech.

– What3Words: Altroz is India’s first hatchback to introduce the What3Words technology for using maps. What3Words technology uses a unique three-word address for a particular location down the precision of 3 square metres.

– Xpress Cool: The Xpress Cool features helps the cabin to reach comfortable temperatures quickly by optimally setting the air conditioning to maximum cooling. The manufacturer states that it is 70 percent quicker than standard cooling.

– Personalised wallpaper on your infotainment screen

– Two additional tweeters by Harman (only in iTurbo)

– Multiple driving modes. The iTurbo will come with a Sport mode.

New colour option: A new Harbour Blue colour is available in all variants from Altroz XM+ upwards. Contrast Black roof option is available in XZ and XZ+ variants of Altroz iTurbo. This is accompanied by the New Sporty Black and light Grey interiors. The new interior colour theme will be available in all variants and powertrains of the Altroz.

