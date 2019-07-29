Tata Altroz interior to get ambient lighting and Google Assistant

A promotional video for the upcoming Tata Altroz hatchback has surfaced online prior to its intended schedule. The video shows come new cues about the Altroz which were earlier not known and states that bookings for the Altroz are open. However, Tata Motors has confirmed that in fact bookings for the car have not been opened and the video has been leaked ahead of schedule. Dealers have confirmed that bookings for the Altroz will only open from the end of August or September 2019 and soon after, the vehicle will be launched.

Coming back to the video itself, the clip has revealed that the dashboard will sport the same design which was showcased at the hatchback’s debut at the Geneva Motor Show. But what is new is that the video shows the Altroz will come equipped with ambient lighting. A halo-like blue light is seen around the centre console on the dashboard and the touchscreen infotainment system also has an Ambient Light icon. Whether the colours of the light can be changed is not yet confirmed. He video also shows that the Altroz could be equipped with Google Assistant for voice-activated functions.

Additionally, what the video has revealed is that the Altoz’s front door can open to a near-90-degree angle which may be useful for better ingress and egress for the front passengers.

What is already known about the Tata Altroz is that it will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a TFT screen instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer on the right. The multifunction steering features buttons for infotainment controls and cruise control as well.

The Tata Altroz will be offered with three engine options featuring the 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Tiago which develops 85hp, and the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engine from the Nexon which develop 102hp and 90hp respectively. These engines will come with a manual transmission, while an automatic option is likely to be introduced at a later stage. The Tata Altroz will rival the Baleno from Maruti Suzuki along with the Hyundai i20 Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.