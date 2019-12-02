Tata Altroz India unveil tomorrow: All we know about this Maruti Suzuki Baleno competitor

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the Altroz in Jaisalmer tomorrow. The Altroz is based on the company's ALFA platform and started its life as the 45X concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The premium hatch will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Volkswagen Polo in the segment. The production-spec Altroz was showcased for the first time at this year's Geneva Motor Show and the good thing is that the production version bears heavy resemblance with the concept model. Based on the company's IMPACT 2.0 design language, the Tata Altroz gets sleek and sporty styling along with bold looking character lines on the sides. The rear end of the car has large wrap-around tail-lamps and the previous teaser suggests that the car will come with dual-tone paint schemes.

The interiors of the Tata Altroz will likely get an all-black treatment. The cabin will have a multi-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. The touchscreen infotainment system will be a floating unit, something that we have seen on the Nexon. As far as powertrain is concerned, Tata Motors is yet to reveal the engine specs of the Altroz and we believe that the hatchback will get power from either the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged motor that pumps out 108hp or the Tiago's 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated mill that sheds out 82 horses. The Altroz will get a diesel engine option or not is something that is yet to be seen.

Gearbox options will include a five/six-speed manual and an automatic transmission could be on offer as well. The upcoming Tata Altroz is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.