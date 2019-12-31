Tata Altroz India launch on 22nd January! Price expectation of Baleno, i20 rival

Tata Motors has confirmed that it is going to launch the Altroz hatchback in India on the 22nd of January 2020. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival will make its debut ahead of the 2020 Auto Expo. It will get petrol as well as diesel engine options, both of which will be BS6 compliant. The petrol engine is the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine found under the hood of the Tata Tiago. This engine, in the Altroz too, continues to churn out 86 hp of along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, has been borrowed from the Tata Nexon. It is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit. However, here, it has been slightly detuned to produce 90 hp of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque.

The Tata Altroz will be available as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Though its competition i.e. the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20, even the Honda Jazz are offered with an automatic transmission option, the Altroz, as of now, will be available exclusively with a manual transmission option. This could be a major deterrent for prospective buyers of the car in the urban market.

The Tata Altroz is the first car to be based on the carmaker's ALFA architecture. It measures 3990 mm in length, 1755 mm in width and 1523 mm in height. The Altroz has a wheelbase of 2501 mm and sports a ground clearance of 165 mm. The boot capacity of this hatchback stands at 345-litres.

Tata Motors has equipped the Altroz with a plethora of features and creature comforts. The list includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Carplay. There is a semi-digital instrument cluster on offer as well. The Altroz comes with projector headlamps, automatic climate control and a wearable key, push-button start-stop along with other features.

We expect the prices of the Tata Altroz are expected to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.4 lakh (ex-showroom).