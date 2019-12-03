Tata Altroz India Unveil Live: Can it beat Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20?

Tata Altroz Unveil in India Live Updates: Tata Motors is all set to roll out a brand new car in India today. Scheduled to unveil in Jaiselmer in the evening today, Altroz was first showcased as a concept called 45X at the 2018 Auto Expo, followed by a near-production version unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Based on Tata Motors' IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy with a sleek and sporty outlook, Tata Altroz when launched, the Altroz will compete with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo. We will be bringing you details live from the venue, so stay tuned for everything you need to know on the all-new Tata Altroz.

Read More