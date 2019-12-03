  1. Auto
Tata Altroz India Unveil Live: Can it beat Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20?

Tata Altroz On Road Price, Unveil Live Updates: First showcased as a concept called 45X at the 2018 Auto Expo, Tata Altroz is now all set to launch in the country in a segment currently dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

By: | Updated: December 3, 2019 5:33 pm

Tata Altroz India Launch, Tata Altroz Images

Tata Altroz Unveil in India Live Updates: Tata Motors is all set to roll out a brand new car in India today. Scheduled to unveil in Jaiselmer in the evening today, Altroz was first showcased as a concept called 45X at the 2018 Auto Expo, followed by a near-production version unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Based on Tata Motors' IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy with a sleek and sporty outlook, Tata Altroz when launched, the Altroz will compete with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo. We will be bringing you details live from the venue, so stay tuned for everything you need to know on the all-new Tata Altroz.

    Tata Altroz India Unveil Live: Expected Price, Images, Specs Live Telecast: While some Tata Motors' dealerships have been accepting pre-bookings, official bookings for the new Altroz have will begin on 4th December.

