Tata Altroz India launch Live: Expected prices, specs, features, images of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival!

Tata Altroz is all set to launch today in India. Its prices are expected to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz is based on Tata Motors' all-new ALFA architecture. It sports the IMPACT 2.0 design language. This premium hatchback will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. However, at the time of launch, only a manual gearbox will be available across its variant line-up. Tata Motors is also working on an electric derivative of the Altroz which it plans to launch in India sometime within the next couple of years. Stay tuned, as we will be bringing you the latest updates straight from the launch event of this Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival!

