  1. Auto
  2. car-news
  3. tata altroz india launch live expected prices specs features images maruti suzuki baleno hyundai i20 rival

Tata Altroz India launch Live: Expected prices, specs, features, images of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival!

Tata Altroz India launch Live: Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz hatchback today in India. We expect its prices to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh. It will compete in the premium hatchback segment with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

By: | Updated: January 22, 2020 9:54 am

Tata Altroz is all set to launch today in India. Its prices are expected to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz is based on Tata Motors' all-new ALFA architecture. It sports the IMPACT 2.0 design language. This premium hatchback will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. However, at the time of launch, only a manual gearbox will be available across its variant line-up. Tata Motors is also working on an electric derivative of the Altroz which it plans to launch in India sometime within the next couple of years. Stay tuned, as we will be bringing you the latest updates straight from the launch event of this Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival!

Read More

Live Blog

Catch all the live updates straight from the India launch of the Tata Altroz here!

Highlights

    The Tata Altroz will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Volkswagen Polo in the premium hatchback segment in India.

    RELATED VIDEOS

    Next Stories
    1All-new Land Rover Discovery Sport India launch confirmed for February 13
    2Mahindra XUV300 awarded 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP: Highest score ever for Make-in-India vehicle
    3How Hyundai Aura might dethrone Maruti Suzuki Dzire as BS6 comes into effect