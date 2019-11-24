Tata Altroz launch confirmed for January 2020: Here’s what the Maruti Baleno rival will offer!

Tata Motors has confirmed in a teaser video that the launch of its new premium hatchback i.e. the Altroz is going to take place during the month of January 2020. Based on Tata's ALFA platform, the Altroz will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. The Tata Altroz was first showcased as a concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. The production-ready model, made its debut this year at the Geneva Motor Show and in terms of exterior design, is quite identical to its concept version.

The India-spec version of the Tata Altroz is similar to the model of this hatchback which was showcased in Geneva earlier this year. Tata Motors has recently sent out the invites for the media drive of the Altroz which is set to take place in December.

The Altroz's design is based on Tata Motors' IMPACT 2.0 design language. This is the second vehicle from the homegrown automaker to be based on the same. The first one being the Harrier SUV. The Altroz's design is quite unique and in fact quite sporty. The front fascia bears a sleek design, there are bold character lines on the side and the rear features large wrap-around tail-lamps and a raked window. Teaser video reveals that the Altroz will get dual-tone colour schemes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The interiors of the Tata Altroz is likely to get an all-black colour scheme supported by contrasting panels. It will get a multi-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. Just like the Harrier, Altroz's instrument cluster is also going to be a part-digital-part-analogue unit. The touchscreen infotainment system will be a floating unit, something on the similar lines as seen on the Tata Nexon. The hatchback's feature list will also include automatic climate control, power windows and other creature comforts as well.

Tata Motors is yet to reveal the engine specifications of the Altroz. We believe that its petrol derivatives will either get the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged unit, churning out 108 hp of power or the Tiago's 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated motor, which is good for 82 hp of power. Whether the Altroz gets a diesel derivative, remains to be seen. Transmission options will include a 5-speed/6-speed manual gearbox. There could be an automatic gearbox on offer as well.

Prices of the Tata Altroz are expected to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).