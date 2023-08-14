Tata Motors offers Altroz iCNG in six variants namely– XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S).

Tata Motors launched the Altroz iCNG earlier in May this year at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the carmaker hadn’t yet launched any fuel efficient numbers for the CNG variants of Altroz at the time of its launch. The company has now officially revealed the mileage of the Altroz CNG.

Tata Altroz iCNG fuel efficiency revealed

Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which churns out 85 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. In CNG guise, this unit kicks out 73 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variants of the premium hatch are offered exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Rivals of Altroz like Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza also offer CNG-powered variants. Both models are powered by a 1.2-litre engine which in its CNG guise produces 77 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque. When it comes to efficiency, Altroz CNG claims an efficiency of o 26.2km/kg (ARAI) which is significantly lower than its rivals who claim an efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

However, it should be noted that fuel efficiency in the real world could be different from the claimed efficiency numbers.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Other highlights

Atronz CNG is available in six variants namely– XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S). CNG variants of the premium hatchback offers features such as automatic climate control, keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, and an electric sunroof.

It comes with Tata’s patented dual-cylinder set-up for CNG tanks which allows Altroz a decent boot space of 210 litres. Moreover, unlike CNG models from other brands, Altroz CNG can start directly in CNG mode.