Tata Altroz iCNG bookings open: Price announcement soon

The bookings for the Tata Altroz iCNG are now officially open and its prices will be announced soon. It will be offered in four variants and come with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km.

Tata Motors has officially started accepting bookings for the bi-fuel CNG-powered Altroz. One can book the new Tata Altroz iCNG for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Deliveries of the same will commence in May 2023 and the prices are expected to be announced around the same time. It will be Tata Motors’ fourth CNG car after the Tiago, Tigor and Tiago NRG.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Altroz iCNG will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. It churns out 76 bhp and 97 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It’s worth mentioning that the Altroz iCNG gets an innovative twin-cylinder technology with a total water capacity of 60 litres that is placed below the luggage area to ensure a large usable boot space.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Variants and features

Tata Motors will be offering the Altroz iCNG in four variants: XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. It will be available in four colour shades: Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The top-spec variant of the Tata Altroz iCNG will get features like a touchscreen infotainment system with iRA-connected car tech, cruise control, six airbags, ABS with EBD and more.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Price and competition

The prices of the new Tata Altroz iCNG will be revealed in the coming days. It is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The Altroz iCNG will take on the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

