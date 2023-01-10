Tata Altroz, Harrier and Safari electric variants to debut at Auto Expo 2023

The company, along with the electric versions of its consumer-favourite trident, will also showcase the Punch EV, Curvv EV, and Avinya EV.

Tata Motors, the country’s largest EV manufacturer in the passenger vehicle segment, is geared up to further strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio in the country. The carmaker, in a recent social media post, teased its all-electric models of the Safari and Harrier SUVs along with the Altroz EV, which it plans to showcase at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

Currently, the company is spearheading the EV game on the back of a wide range of products including Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV, Xpres-T for fleet owners, and the newly launched Tiago EV. The company, along with the electric versions of its consumer-favourite trident, will also showcase the Punch EV, Curvv EV, and Avinya EV.

The electric version of the Altroz hatchback, which was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 2019, is expected to break covers in a production-spec avatar this time.

The company commanded an EV market share of over 84 percent during the April-November period last year. However, with the likes of Hyundai, MG, and newcomers like BYD coming into the picture with new options, it is evident that the rivals have slowly started to eat into the company’s sales.

It is interesting to note that the company’s market share has marginally fallen down from 85.53 percent, which it commanded during the H1 FY2023, with 15,518 units out of the 18,142 sold overall.

