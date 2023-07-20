Tata Altroz gets two new variants– XM and XM(S), priced from Rs 6.90 lakh

The new XM and XM(S) variant of Altroz will be positioned in between XE and XM+ trims.

Tata Motors has made some significant updates to the Altroz lineup. Besides adding two new variants to the Atroz range, the homegrown carmaker has made several feature additions to the premium hatchback.

Tata Altroz: New XM, XM(S) variants launched

Tata Motors has launched two new variants of Altroz namely XM and XM(S) priced at Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively. These new mid-spec variants will be equipped with features like steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

On top of these features, the XM(S) trim will also be offered with an electric sunroof making it the most affordable premium hatch to be offered with the same. Additionally, Altroz owners will also have the option of upgrading to a larger infotainment system as per their choice from the company’s accessories catalogue.

Tata Altroz: New features on offer

Apart from the new variants, Tata Motors is now offering four power windows and remote keyless entry with follow me home lamps, as standard features across all manual petrol variants of Altroz. Other features added in Altroz include reverse parking camera, driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, and a top-end dashboard for the XM and XM(S) variants.

Tata Altroz feature additions

Top-spec XT variants also get R16 Hyperstyle wheels and a rear defogger along with a driver seat height adjuster. Rest of the features in the Altroz lineup have remained intact.

Tata Altroz: Engine specs

Altroz is offered with two petrol engine options–a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit , a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. All three engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the naturally aspirated petrol engine is also available with a 6-speed DCT automatic transmission.

There is also a CNG version of the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer that kicks out 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the new XM and XM(S) variants are only offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that kicks out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.