Tata Altroz Full Specifications out: Can it beat the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno?

The Geneva Motor Show 2019 is now behind us, from it one of the biggest takeaways for the Indian sub-continent was Tata’s new contender in the premium hatchback space the 45X concept based Tata Altroz. The first vehicle from Tata Motors to be based on their all-new Alfa-arc platform, and the second to feature the second generation of Tata’s IMPACT design 2.0 design language has its sights set on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Hyundai i20 and the Honda JazzThe Altroz is expected to launch in India, in just a few months and ahead of the launch, we take a look at just what you should expect from the all-new “best ever” Tata car. The big question is, will all of this be enough to take on weathered opponents like the Baleno and the Hyundai i20.

Tata Altroz Engines, Power and Torque: Petrol and Diesel Motors

As we were previously suspecting the Altroz will get a total of three engine options in the coming years. 2019 however, will see the launch of two out of those three, both of which will be shared with the Tata Nexon. For petrol buyers, the options will include the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor which has been tuned down in the interest of Fuel Efficiency. Expect output to be something like 104 hp with 140 Nm of torque. Slightly lower than the 110 hp and 170 Nm configuration on the Tata Nexon. Diesel too gets a tune down to 90 hp, almost 20 hp down from the Nexon. However, it is still more powerful than the rest of the competition and is likely to be slightly more engaging to drive.

Tata Altroz Dimensions

Space is a major factor in the premium hatchback space, despite fighting to be price competitive by keeping the cars under the 4-metre mark manufacturers try to stretch the envelope as far as possible without compromising on dimensions. The Altroz measures in at 3,988mm in length, 1,754mm in width and 1,505mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,501mm. This makes it slightly shorter than the Baleno, but longer than the i20. The Altroz will also be wider than the competition meaning slightly more shoulder room. Interestingly, it also has the shortest wheelbase which will be good for handling but compromise the space inside the cabin a bit.

Model Tata Altroz Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Length 3988mm 3985mm 3995mm Width 1754mm 1734mm 1745mm Height 1505mm 1505mm 1510mm Wheelbase 2501mm 2570mm 2520mm

Tata Altroz Electric Motor

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the company also showcased the Altroz Electric concept that is expected to follow the Altroz ICE motors in the next year. Tata Motors has said that while it may be largely the same visually, interiors are likely to be slightly different with a new floor pan and presumably more space. At present Tata Motors is targetting 250-300 km of range. Price wise, however, it is likely to be in excess of the Rs 10 lakh mark.