Tata Altroz finally gets an automatic gearbox: Bookings now open

Bookings for the Tata Altroz DCA open today for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The DCA suffix bring the option of an automatic gearbox to the premium hatchback.

Tata Altroz – the homegrown carmaker’s premium hatchback offering, is finally getting an automatic gearbox after being in the market for over two years. Bookings for the Tata Altroz’s automatic guise are now open against a sum of Rs. 21,000. Dubbed the DCA, it is easy to figure out that the Altroz will feature a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. However, it will only be available with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol motor.

The Tata Altroz DCA features a wet clutch to withstand Indian driving conditions, claims Tata Motors. The booking can be made via the company’s authorised dealer near you, whereas the deliveries are confirmed to start by this month itself.

Commenting on this much awaited product, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “India’s safest hatchback, the ALTROZ, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the ALTROZ DCA.”

He further added, “We are confident that the ALTROZ DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new ALTROZ DCA. I am confident that the ALTROZ DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”

Moreover, the introduction of Altroz DCA brings along a new paint scheme – Opera Blue. The option of automatic gearbox will only be available in higher trims – XT, XZ, and XZ+. Also, the #Dark Edition will be on sale with the new transmission unit. Although, the 1.2L turbo-petrol motor and 1.5L oil burner will continue with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

