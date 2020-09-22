Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

The Tata Altroz diesel prices were increased a couple of weeks ago and the price reduction right now is a shocker as the hatchback is the only one to offer a diesel option in its segment.

By:September 22, 2020 10:41 AM
Tata Altroz Diesel Price reduced By Rs 40000, check new price of every variant

 

The Tata Altroz is one of the most ambitious projects by the company. Not only does the car fall in a hotly contested segment but it also happens to be the only diesel mid-size hatchback available in the country. For example, its competition like the Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai Elite i20 now all come with only a petrol engine. While Tata held off raising prices of the Altroz for the longest time since its launch earlier this year, a couple of weeks ago the asking amount was increased. Now, Tata Motors has taken a u-turn and reduced prices of the Altroz. If you think this was just a PR exercise, then think again. The price right now is lower than what it was at the launch in January. The revised price list is given below.

Also Read Altroz price hiked

There is no change to the price of the base Altroz diesel and it still starts from Rs 6.99 lakh. The XE with the Rhythm pack too is available for Rs 7.27 lakh and that’s Rs 3,000 less than the launch price. The XM variant’s new price tag is Rs 7.50 lakh, Rs 25,000 less than before. This same price difference applies to the Style, Rhythm as well as Style+Rhythm trims. As for the XT, XZ and XZ Urban, the asking price is lower again by Rs 25,000 now at Rs 8.19 lakh, Rs 8.58 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh, respectively. The XZ (O) gets a massive Rs 34,000 price cut, with the new list price being Rs 8.95 lakh whereas the XT Luxe sees a price increase of Rs 14,000 and is now positioned at Rs 8.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Tata Altroz diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that makes 88hp of power and 200Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is the lone transmission version. Tata Motors claims a fuel efficiency of 25.11kmpl from the diesel Altroz.

Also Read Five most fuel-efficient BS6 diesel cars

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

Video: MG Gloster's four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

Video: MG Gloster's four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock