Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

The Tata Altroz diesel prices were increased a couple of weeks ago and the price reduction right now is a shocker as the hatchback is the only one to offer a diesel option in its segment.

The Tata Altroz is one of the most ambitious projects by the company. Not only does the car fall in a hotly contested segment but it also happens to be the only diesel mid-size hatchback available in the country. For example, its competition like the Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai Elite i20 now all come with only a petrol engine. While Tata held off raising prices of the Altroz for the longest time since its launch earlier this year, a couple of weeks ago the asking amount was increased. Now, Tata Motors has taken a u-turn and reduced prices of the Altroz. If you think this was just a PR exercise, then think again. The price right now is lower than what it was at the launch in January. The revised price list is given below.

There is no change to the price of the base Altroz diesel and it still starts from Rs 6.99 lakh. The XE with the Rhythm pack too is available for Rs 7.27 lakh and that’s Rs 3,000 less than the launch price. The XM variant’s new price tag is Rs 7.50 lakh, Rs 25,000 less than before. This same price difference applies to the Style, Rhythm as well as Style+Rhythm trims. As for the XT, XZ and XZ Urban, the asking price is lower again by Rs 25,000 now at Rs 8.19 lakh, Rs 8.58 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh, respectively. The XZ (O) gets a massive Rs 34,000 price cut, with the new list price being Rs 8.95 lakh whereas the XT Luxe sees a price increase of Rs 14,000 and is now positioned at Rs 8.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Tata Altroz diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that makes 88hp of power and 200Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is the lone transmission version. Tata Motors claims a fuel efficiency of 25.11kmpl from the diesel Altroz.

