Tata Altroz DCA vs Hyundai i20 DCT: Price, specs, features explained

The new Tata Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh, ex-showroom. But, how does it fare against its arch-rival, the Hyundai i20 DCT? Find out here!

Tata Motors has today introduced an automatic transmission for the Altroz premium hatchback, after two years of its official launch. Dubbed as DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic), the company says that it will set the Gold standard in automatics. The Tata Altroz is the second car in its segment to get a dual-clutch transmission, the first one being the Hyundai i20. So, in this article, we have a specification-based comparison of the new Tata Altroz DCA vs Hyundai i20 DCT.

Altroz DCA vs i20 DCT: Engine Specs

Specification Altroz DCA i20 DCT Engine 1.2-litre NA 1.0-litre Turbo Power 84.8 hp 118 hp Torque 113 Nm 172 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / DCA 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

Tata Altroz DCA is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai i20, on the other hand, gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 118 hp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. In addition, while the Altroz also gets a 5-speed manual gearbox, the i20 is available with a 6-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission).

Altroz DCA vs i20 DCT: Transmission Tech

Tata Motors is betting big on its new Dual Clutch Automatic transmission and claims that it has been developed specifically for the Indian climatic and road conditions. It is offered with several segment-first features such as a wet clutch with active cooling technology, machine learning functionality, a shift by wire technology, a self-healing mechanism, and an auto park lock feature. Hyundai i20’s 7-speed DCT uses a dry clutch system and it doesn’t have any fancy tech in its transmission.

Watch Video | Tata Altroz iTurbo Review:

Altroz DCA vs i20 DCT: Features

In terms of features, the Hyundai i20 outshines the Tata Altroz. The i20 gets a ton of features, including a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and over 50 connected car features. It also gets premium Bose speakers, an electric sunroof, air purifier, wireless charger, etc. The Altroz features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.

Altroz DCA vs i20 DCT: Price

Make and Model Price (ex-showroom) Tata Altroz DCA Rs 8.10 lakh – Rs 9.90 lakh Hyundai i20 DCT Rs 9.76 lakh – Rs 11.49 lakh

The new DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) variants of the Tata Altroz are priced between Rs 8.10 lakh – Rs 9.90 lakh, while the DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) variants of the Hyundai i20 are priced between Rs 9.76 lakh – Rs 11.49 lakh. All prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which dual-clutch automatic transmission-equipped premium hatchback will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments below!

